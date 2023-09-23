Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn return to explain WWE Women’s Tag title curse

We haven’t seen former NXT Women’s Tag Team champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn since June, when they lost a title unification match to then-WWE Women’s Tag champs Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

Baszler & Rousey’s reign only lasted about a week. Shayna turning on Ronda mid-title match as a way to quickly set-up Ronda’s farewell feud was yet another example of why people say the WWE Women’s tag belts are cursed. And since Dawn & Fyre work a witch-y gimmick, that gave them something to talk about when they reemerged on our screens during SmackDown last night (Sept. 22)...

Alba & Isla don’t cite the bad feud between MMA pioneers when hinting they’re the ones responsible for the Women’s Tag title curse. Instead they focus on the recent injuries/illnesses suffered by wrestlers while they holding the gold: Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and current champ Piper Niven.

Speaking of Niven, last month she and her reluctant partner Chelsea Green tried using their own mystic arts to lift the Women’s Tag curse...

That’s not even the half of it, the video was the express version, I went all the way all the way on mine. https://t.co/OCv6SMfGGy pic.twitter.com/qB0k4KnYJm — Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) August 22, 2023

... they’ve managed to keep the belts while Piper was out, so maybe it worked?

We’ll find out when Fyre & Dawn come a-knockin’.