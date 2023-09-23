Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Jey Uso turning down the Judgment Day, LA Knight getting COVID, and Bobby Lashley demanding an attitude change from the Street Profits, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Dominik Mysterio

Dirty Dom was easily defeated on Raw in a quick match against Cody Rhodes. This was done in a way where it looked like Dom didn’t belong in the same ring as Cody. Rhea Ripley wasn’t ringside, which is a reasonable excuse for Dominik coming up short, but this fight was such a breeze for Rhodes that Rhea’s presence would not have mattered. Dom should be more competitive than this in defeat, especially since he’s holding championship gold.

Stock Down #2: Chad Gable

One week ago, Chad Gable poured his heart out about failing to beat GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title, swearing to god that he will find a way to dethrone the champ. Gable followed up on that promise this week by losing against Bronson Reed. Now it looks like Ciampa will be replacing Chad as the top threat to GUNTHER.

Stock Down #1: Shayna Baszler, Piper Niven, Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green

It didn’t take long for Nia Jax to make a big impact on Raw following last week’s surprise return. She stormed the ring during a tag team match featuring these four women and beat the crap out of all of them, establishing her dominance and reminding everyone that the WWE women’s tag team division is a joke. Nia’s actions made it clear that nobody in the women’s division is safe from her, and she is ready to destroy them all. This booking was especially rough for Baszler and Stark, a relatively new tag team on Raw that is still trying to get over.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Part-timer Roman Reigns isn’t around these days, so Jim Uso and Solo Sikoa have stepped up to be the top heels on SmackDown during his absence. That includes this week’s destruction of AJ Styles, which sent him off in an ambulance, and an extended beatdown of the legendary John Cena in the show-closing angle.

Stock Up #2: IYO SKY

IYO has been lacking a key championship defense ever since she won the WWE women’s title at SummerSlam. That changed on last night’s SmackDown, where SKY retained her belt against Asuka.

Stock Up #1: Drew McIntyre

With Matt Riddle gone from WWE, Drew McIntyre quickly went from losing low card tag team matches with Matt to defeating Jey Uso in the main event of Raw. The closing angle where Drew and Cody Rhodes made different decisions on assisting Jey from a Judgment Day beatdown increases the likelihood of a McIntyre heel turn and top level feud with Rhodes.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?