EltonStrong

I used this space last week to remind you that Pretty Deadly are fantastic. You needed the reminder, you see, because they’ve been missing from television while Elton Prince recovers from a shoulder injury.

Well, I’m here to remind you once again. That’s because WWE has the two doing an entire video series detailing Prince’s long road to recovery.

Part one:

Again, there are just so many things to love about this, not least of which is the great Olivia Rodrigo quote to start it. What stands out the most, at least to me, is the fact that they manage to strike the perfect balance between playing it straight and playing it up for kicks. It’s funny not just for the physical comedy but for how committed they are to the bit.

You can almost really believe these buffoons are in there earnestly doing these things.

Again, it’s because they’re fantastic and they deserve to be champions the very moment Prince is healthy enough to wrestle again.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: