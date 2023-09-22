Report: LA Knight misses big SmackDown moment due to positive Covid test

If you watched Friday Night SmackDown this week, you saw The Bloodline take out AJ Styles before he could sign a contract to be John Cena’s tag team partner in a match against Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso at the upcoming Fastlane event on Oct. 7 in Indianapolis. Cena was then beat down as the show went off the air with the bad guys standing tall.

The way WWE played it, it seemed the segment was clearly designed for someone to make the save. As it turns out, that’s exactly what was supposed to happen.

Indeed, Fightful is reporting LA Knight was booked to run in and save Cena. Think of the pop that would have received! Unfortunately, according to their report, Knight tested positive for Covid and had to immediately leave the arena.

We’re still two weeks away from Fastlane, so it’s entirely possible Knight is cleared in time for that show. Hell, he could be cleared in time for SmackDown next week to step right back into this spot. The fact that they played it this way, leaving it open for that possibility, would seem to indicate it’s still in the cards.

The pop won’t be what it would have been for the surprise, but it would be epic nonetheless.

Get well soon, LA!