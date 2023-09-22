Karrion Kross is watching

We haven’t heard much from Karrion Kross lately, what with some pretty big things happening on Friday Night SmackDown of late. But that doesn’t mean he’s not around, and that doesn’t mean he’s not watching.

Consider:

John Cena, of course, opened this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown by cutting a promo talking about being good and fed up with The Bloodline and wanting to put together a tag team match. So he’s tied up right now with the biggest fish in the pond on the blue brand.

But he will be around for a while. It seems unlikely he’ll spend that entire time tied up with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Why not a program with Kross?

For what it’s worth, at least as of this writing, WWE did not make any mention of Kross’s video on the broadcast. It’s entirely possible and maybe even likely this is simply Kross being good at social media and doing something many are already taking notice of. Here’s to hoping it leads to something great.