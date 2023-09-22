Iyo Sky’s first big women’s title defense a success

Iyo Sky won the women’s championship at SummerSlam when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to defeat Bianca Belair, who had just won the title from Asuka. She’s been something of a background player in the meantime, having to share the spotlight with her stablemates in Damage CTRL.

That changed on Friday Night SmackDown this week with her first major title defense, a match — the first time these two have met in WWE, as commentary was sure to point out many times — against Asuka.

What’s that, you say? A women’s title defense? That can only mean one thing!

We have a visitor...



Yes, Charlotte Flair was sure to be there.

The match, when they started to get more physical, was pretty damn good. There were a few misses here and there, but they had the crowd. It’s also worth noting they were given plenty of TV time here, and they delivered.

Late in the match, Bayley ensured Sky survived by putting her foot on the rope during a submission. Flair was there to take Bayley out but the damage had been done, and Sky hit the moonsault to score the pinfall to retain her championship.

It looks like Sky vs. Flair could be next.

