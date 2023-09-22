 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE releases Matt Riddle

By Geno Mrosko
Just yesterday (Sept. 21, 2023), WWE released a group of wrestlers from both the main roster and the developmental brand, NXT, in a round of budget cuts. By the end of the evening, it seemed the cuts were over.

Then, WrestleVotes indicated at least one more release would be coming:

Not long after, Matt Riddle took to social media to reveal he is no longer with WWE:

Riddle was most recently in the news when an investigation was launched after he publicly accused airport police of sexually assaulting him. He missed shows with WWE after, but reports at the time indicated it was due to a medical issue and he was expected to return to television.

Now, he’s gone from the company altogether.

It should be stated that it’s unclear if this recent incident — or any of his other various controversies — had anything to do with his being released by WWE.

