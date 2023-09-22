WWE releases Matt Riddle

Just yesterday (Sept. 21, 2023), WWE released a group of wrestlers from both the main roster and the developmental brand, NXT, in a round of budget cuts. By the end of the evening, it seemed the cuts were over.

Then, WrestleVotes indicated at least one more release would be coming:

Unfortunately, I’m told to expect one more talent release over the course of the weekend. Best wishes to all those that were affected over the last couple days. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 22, 2023

Not long after, Matt Riddle took to social media to reveal he is no longer with WWE:

Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon pic.twitter.com/fpuQkIJAFx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 22, 2023

Riddle was most recently in the news when an investigation was launched after he publicly accused airport police of sexually assaulting him. He missed shows with WWE after, but reports at the time indicated it was due to a medical issue and he was expected to return to television.

Now, he’s gone from the company altogether.

It should be stated that it’s unclear if this recent incident — or any of his other various controversies — had anything to do with his being released by WWE.