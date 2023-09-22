Most WWE content looks to be leaving Hulu next week

In the fall of last year, much of the WWE content on Hulu started showing up with an expiration date. Eventually, the companies worked out an extension while also announcing that a Montez Ford/Bianca Belair reality show (now known to be called The Crawfords, and believed to be debuting by early 2024).

The belief at the time was that the updated agreement would keep WWE programming on the streamer until September of next year when Raw and SmackDown’s television deals were up, but it was pointed out last week that the expiration dates were back on many WWE show available via Hulu.

Then yesterday (Sept. 21), the streamer’s support account on X replied to a user asking about them to say:

Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we’ll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!

WWE shows on Hulu currently include Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, Superstars, Level Up, WWE en Español, 205 Live, Total Divas, and Total Bellas. With the exception of the latest episodes of SmackDown (FOX sub-licenses all of its next-day rights to Hulu, so recent SmackDowns figure to stay on the streamer until those rights go to NBCUniversal next September), those are all currently showing expiration dates of next Monday or Tuesday.