Becky Lynch & a big John Cena match on SmackDown (possible SPOILERS)

WWE already has a Women’s championship match and a tag bout featuring a team made up of two men who will soon wrestle for the United States title lined up for SmackDown tonight (Sept. 22). But the internet is telling us the show from Glendale, Arizona will be even bigger than that.

NXT Women’s champion Becky Lynch shared her upcoming schedule on X (fka Twitter). Even though The Grand Slam Man is a member of the Raw roster, the first date on it is this week’s episode of the blue brand:

The N-BEX-T World Tour kicks off today! pic.twitter.com/v0L81PrsQM — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 22, 2023

It’s possible Lynch could just be on hand at Desert Diamond Arena for a dark match or segment, but it’s just as possible she’ll be there reminding the FOX audience she’s on the Tuesday night show... and encouraging them to check out No Mercy, the NXT premium live event she’ll be defending her belt on next Saturday.

We learned John Cena would be on tonight’s show when WWE shared the schedule for his return to the company last month, and he’s been featured in promotion for tonight all week. Other than “appearing”, we didn’t know what he’d be doing. But PWInsider says they know...

Jimmy Uso and Solo will face John Cena and AJ Styles tonight on SmackDown

Cena’s been circling The Bloodline since he came back to kill time during the Hollywood writers and actors’ strikes, and Styles saved him from a Solo Sikoa & Jim Uso beatdown. So this makes sense.

What does it tell us about WWE’s plans for Cena and Styles at Fastlane, or Sikoa & Uso’s Trbal Chief Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel?

Join us in our live blog at 8pm ET and we can try to figure it out together.