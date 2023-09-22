It got a little lost in other news of the day, but WWE announced their return to Australia yesterday (Sept. 22). That they’d be holding a stadium show in Perth early next year was expected, but it was somewhat surprising to learn it would be 2024’s Elimination Chamber premium live event.

As the bridge between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber often features a match or matches with big implications for WWE’s biggest show of the year. It’s the kind of show diehard fans probably won’t want to have spoiled for them*.

But if folks in the United States want to watch the show live, they’ll have to get up bright and early on Sat., Feb. 24, 2024. That’s because WWE has confirmed to Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Elimination Chamber will happen in primetime locally, and air/stream live worldwide. That likely means a 6am ET/3am PT start for fans in the company’s home market.

Dave Meltzer explains that WWE is taking a different approach from their new TKO sibling, and why:

When UFC goes to Australia, they run the show early morning in Australia so it’s at 10 p.m. Eastern in the U.S., but WWE confirmed to us the show will air in prime time Australia time. Peacock these days doesn’t care as much about live viewers of the WWE PPV shows. The number they are most concerned with is viewership over the first 24 hours as opposed to live.

So there you have it. Who’s getting up at the crack of dawn with me in five months?