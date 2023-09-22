 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Rock, Big E join the chorus of praise for Dolph Ziggler following his WWE release

By Sean Rueter
He hasn’t been on WWE television much lately, but most assumed Dolph Ziggler would find his way back onto our screens some Monday, Tuesday, or Friday night in the not-too-distant future. The company never saw The Show Off as the main eventer his biggest fans did, but he’d proven his worth as a talented & versatile team player over & over. Most of us figured Ziggler for a WWE lifer.

But little is guaranteed in sports entertainment or in life, and Dolph was one of many wrestlers released by WWE yesterday (Sept. 21) in post-Endeavor takeover budget cuts.

Ziggler’s name appearing on the “no longer with WWE” list surprised a lot of folks, including his now-former co-workers. A lot of them reacted on social media, including some of the biggest names in the business.

We already shared John Cena’s message about his former on-screen rival. Cena’s was followed by another of the biggest names in the history of the business, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Rocky’s post on X was to all the released talent, but he used it to shine a bright spotlight on Dolph:

Another former WWE champ added his thoughts. And seeing as Big E was once Ziggler’s muscle in their group with AJ Lee, he was able to praise Dolph for more than just his stellar ring work and impressive resume of accomplishments:

Cena, Rock & E were just a few of the wrestlers shouting out Dolph Ziggler (real name Nick Nemeth) yesterday:

Based on these, we don’t think Dolph will be out of work too long if he chooses to get back in the squared circle with another company.

