WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 22, 2023) with a live show emanating from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Fastlane premium live event scheduled for early next month in Indianapolis.

Advertised for tonight: IYO SKY defends the WWE women’s championship against Asuka.

Also on the card: Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar team up for a match against the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso appear to be on the same page and have their eyes set on hurting John Cena, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 22