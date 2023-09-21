WWE releases continue with Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Shanky, and many more (UPDATING)

Earlier today, we learned that nine wrestlers were released by WWE as part of company budget cuts following its merger with UFC.
The announcements eventually stopped coming in, but F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez noted that people in the company believed news of NXT cuts would begin at around 5 pm ET.
Here we are at that time, and some additional releases have been confirmed by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. or announced by the wrestlers themselves. This includes Dana Brooke, Mansoor, MACE, Commander Azeez, and more.
Counting all of the other wrestlers who were released by WWE earlier today, here is the current list of talent cuts:
- Mustafa Ali
- Emma
- Elias
- Top Dolla
- Rick Boogs
- Riddick Moss
- Aliyah
- Shelton Benjamin
- Dolph Ziggler
- MACE
- Mansoor
- Dana Brooke
- Commander Azeez aka Dabba-Kato
- Shanky
- Quincy Elliott
- Bryson Montana
- Yulisa Leon
- Daniel McArthur
- Kevin Ventura-Cortez
- Alexis Gray
We’ll keep this list updated as the evening rolls along, Cagesiders. In the meantime, join us in the comments below to give your reaction to the news.
