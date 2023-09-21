WWE releases continue with Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Shanky, and many more (UPDATING)

Earlier today, we learned that nine wrestlers were released by WWE as part of company budget cuts following its merger with UFC.

The announcements eventually stopped coming in, but F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez noted that people in the company believed news of NXT cuts would begin at around 5 pm ET.

Here we are at that time, and some additional releases have been confirmed by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. or announced by the wrestlers themselves. This includes Dana Brooke, Mansoor, MACE, Commander Azeez, and more.

Counting all of the other wrestlers who were released by WWE earlier today, here is the current list of talent cuts:

Mustafa Ali

Emma

Elias

Top Dolla

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Aliyah

Shelton Benjamin

Dolph Ziggler

MACE

Mansoor

Dana Brooke

Commander Azeez aka Dabba-Kato

Shanky

Quincy Elliott

Bryson Montana

Yulisa Leon

Daniel McArthur

Kevin Ventura-Cortez

Alexis Gray

We’ll keep this list updated as the evening rolls along, Cagesiders. In the meantime, join us in the comments below to give your reaction to the news.