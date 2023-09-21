Dolph Ziggler was the biggest name on WWE’s cut list today.

He originally signed with WWE in 2004, nearly 20 years ago, and has dabbled in the main event scene at times while also being involved in major angles like the debut of Sting in 2014. Many folks would argue that Dolph’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Alberto Del Rio in 2013 is one of the loudest pops you’ll ever hear in pro wrestling.

Ziggler spent most of his WWE career doing mid-card work, where he developed a reputation as a workhorse on the roster. There’s little doubt that Dolph’s plaque will one day be on display in WWE’s currently non-existent Hall of Fame building.

With that said, John Cena was the face that ran the place for Dolph’s prime years in WWE, so he knows what it’s like to work with The Showoff. Cena responded to the news of Dolph’s release with a simple gesture of respect for the man he once dumped shit on:

One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. @HEELZiggler #Respect — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 21, 2023

