WWE releases Elias, Top Dolla, Rick Boogs, and more (UPDATING)

Following Mustafa Ali and Emma’s statements earlier today about being gone from WWE, news of additional talent cuts has been expected.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that the following wrestlers have also been released by WWE:

Elias

Top Dolla

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

There’s also Aliyah, who took to social media to reveal the news that she is no longer with WWE.

As of today I am no longer apart of WWE. — ALIYAH 3:17 (@WWE_Aliyah) September 21, 2023

Most of these wrestlers have barely been used on TV in recent months, if at all.

It’s believed that budget cuts are the reason why WWE is releasing these wrestlers today. I don’t blame any wrestling fans who roll their eyes at that notion, considering WWE is firing these wrestlers on the same day that the company announced a new TV deal for SmackDown that almost certainly exceeds one billion dollars in total value.

We’ll keep you updated on these roster cuts as more names are revealed, Cagesiders.