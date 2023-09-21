Emma says she has been released by WWE

Less than an hour ago, Mustafa Ali said he is no longer working with WWE, and it wasn’t clear if his statement was a shoot or a work. We may now have some clarity on that front because WWE superstar Emma is now saying that she is also gone from the company:

Oops nevermind. I just got released…



I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7 — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023

Emma’s tweet makes a reference to WWE’s announcement from earlier today about the promotion’s return to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024. Emma is from Australia and was surely looking forward to the event, but now that’s a moot point.

Emma returned to WWE last October when Vince McMahon was temporarily out of power. But she has rarely been featured on TV this year, with her last match on Raw taking place in July.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp followed upon this by saying he was told there will be “some talent cuts today in WWE.”

I've been told there was a misunderstanding, and there are rumblings that there will be some talent cuts today in WWE unfortunately — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 21, 2023

If I was a betting man, I’d guess that WWE is hoping these cuts will be somewhat buried in the news of other big stories like its new TV deal for SmackDown and return to Australia.

We’ll keep you updated on this story if there are more cuts to come, Cagesiders.