Mustafa Ali is ‘no longer working with WWE’

Mustafa Ali has had a contentious relationship with WWE at times, which resulted in him requesting to be released from his contract in early 2022.

Things between Ali and WWE seemed to improve in the aftermath of Vince McMahon stepping down from power last summer. But whether it’s Vince or Triple H booking the WWE main roster TV shows, Ali hasn’t gotten much of a break in terms of his creative direction or push. As a result, he spent most of this summer working the NXT brand.

Just yesterday, Ali teased that he would be coming to next week’s episode of Raw because he was unhappy with WWE’s decision to book NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee on that card. And now today, we have these tweets where Ali says he is no longer working with WWE:

I am longer working with WWE.



I look forward to the future.



Thank you,



-Adeel — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 21, 2023

No longer*. Sorry for the confusion. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 21, 2023

It’s not clear to me right now if Ali’s statement is a work or a shoot (UPDATE: It’s probably a shoot). It could play into his kayfabe unhappiness in NXT if it’s a work. If it’s a shoot, it could be the beginning of the talent cuts that are expected to hit the WWE roster in the aftermath of its recent merger with UFC.

