The ratings and viewership data are in for the Sept. 19 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, Becky Lynch’s first week as NXT Women’s champion drew an audience of 824,000 and a .24 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both numbers are down from last Tuesday when Lynch beat Tiffany Stratton to become The Grand Slam Man (3% and 8%, respectively). But that’s the only episode since WWE moved their third brand to Tuesday nights back in 2021 with better numbers than last night.

There wasn’t much specific promotion for what Lynch would be doing on last night’s episode (her match was set-up by her show-opening promo), but it was covered on Raw the night before. And NXT’s other main roster draw Dominik Mysterio was advertised for a champ vs. champ match with Carmelo Hayes all week.

Next Tuesday is the go home show for Sept. 30’s No Mercy PLE, where Becky will face Stratton in an Extreme Rules match. The episode will also be hyped when Mysterio defends his North American title on the Sept. 26 Raw.

We’ll see if that raises NXT’s numbers, or if it will be diminishing returns after the high of last Tuesday. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

