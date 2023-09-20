Mustafa Ali is coming to Raw for answers after WWE screws him again

On this week’s Raw, WWE announced that on next Monday’s show Dominik Mysterio will defend his NXT North American title against Dragon Lee.

It immediately drew a response from Mustafa Ali, who beat Lee in a #1 contender’s match (thanks to guest referee Dirty Dom’s slow and fast counts) for the right to challenge Mysterio for the belt at No Mercy. And seeing as this is the second time something like this has happened, Ali was still talking about it on the Sept. 19 NXT.

The man who’s been campaigning for North American champ reposted that clip on X, and reiterated it’s main points:

Imagine beating someone to become the number one contender and having the loser get a championship before you. HOW DOES ANY OF THIS MAKE SENSE @WWE I’m showing up at #WWERaw and I better get an answer.

We’re thinking the answer will end up involving a Triple Threat at the Sept. 30 PLE in Bakersfield, Californina. But let us know what you think. And on your way down to the comments, you can also check out our playlist of the other highlights from last night’s show:

