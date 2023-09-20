Mustafa Ali is coming to Raw for answers after WWE screws him again

On this week’s Raw, WWE announced that on next Monday’s show Dominik Mysterio will defend his NXT North American title against Dragon Lee.
It immediately drew a response from Mustafa Ali, who beat Lee in a #1 contender’s match (thanks to guest referee Dirty Dom’s slow and fast counts) for the right to challenge Mysterio for the belt at No Mercy. And seeing as this is the second time something like this has happened, Ali was still talking about it on the Sept. 19 NXT.
.@AliWWE is NOT HAPPY and sounds like he will be headed to #WWERaw on Monday for @DomMysterio35 and @dragonlee95's match #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0IxxtB35cE— WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2023
The man who’s been campaigning for North American champ reposted that clip on X, and reiterated it’s main points:
Imagine beating someone to become the number one contender and having the loser get a championship before you.
HOW DOES ANY OF THIS MAKE SENSE @WWE
I’m showing up at #WWERaw and I better get an answer.
We’re thinking the answer will end up involving a Triple Threat at the Sept. 30 PLE in Bakersfield, Californina. But let us know what you think. And on your way down to the comments, you can also check out our playlist of the other highlights from last night’s show:
- Becky Lynch fends off an attack from Tiffany Stratton & Kiana James
- Tony D’Angelo & Stacks discuss their potential challengers
- “Dirty” Dom tries to recruit Trick Williams to The Judgment Day
- Thea Hail gets a Jacy Jayne-approved makeover
- Butch vs. Tyler Bate - Global Heritage Invitational Match
- Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey - Global Heritage Invitational Match
- Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice
- Becky Lynch shares a moment with Roxanne Perez
- Frazer vs. Hudson vs. Coffey - NXT Global Heritage Invitational
- Carmelo Hayes vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio
- Dragunov and Lee crash Hayes’ and “Dirty” Dom’s match
- Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton & Kiana James
- Lynch ups the stakes by challenging Stratton to Extreme Rules
- Butch is on a mission to win the NXT Heritage Cup (Digital Exclusive)
For complete results and the live blog for the Sept. 19 episode of NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...