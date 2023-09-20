The finals of NXT’s Global Heritage Invitational tournament are set

NXT didn’t really nail the pacing of its first round robin-style tournament (for instance, Akira Tozawa was finished before Tyler Bate & Charlie Dempsey wrestled their second match, and Dempsey & Axiom were eliminated without wrestling their third). But they wrapped up Group action in pretty thrilling fashion on the Sept. 19 episode.

First, Butch defeated Tyler Bate in a showdown between the long-time rivals and sometime-teammates. The victory gave him five points in Group A, and earned him a spot in the finals.

Group B was trickier, as Duke Hudson’s victory over Joe Coffey created a three-way tie for first between then and Nathan Frazer. A Triple Threat was booked for later in the show, where Coffey picked up the win when he pinned Hudson following a lariat (and after Duke had taken a Phoenix Splash from Frazer, who Joe then threw out of the ring).

Coffey vs. Butch is set for next Tuesday (Sept. 26), with the winner advancing to challenge Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup at No Mercy on Sat., Sept. 30.

Here’s the final standings from the first Global Heritage Invitational:

Group A Butch: 5 points (2-0-1)

Tyler Bate: 4 (2-1-0)

Axiom: 1 (0-1-1)

Charlie Dempsey: 0 (0-2-0) Group B Joe Coffey: 4 points (2-1-0)*

Nathan Frazer: 4 (2-1-0)

Duke Hudson: 4 (2-1-0)

Akira Tozawa: 0 (0-3-0) * Coffey won the Triple Threat tiebreaker

It also gives us this line-up for next Tuesday’s No Mercy go home: