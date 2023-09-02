The main event of tonight’s (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) WWE Payback premium live event from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, featured Seth Rollins putting his world heavyweight championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. They built to this by revealing the challenger was aware of an injury to the champion’s back that no one else knew about.

And that injury could be all the advantage Nakamura would need. Even The Great Muta was in the building for the match!

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta is here for our main event at #WWEPayback as @WWERollins defends the #WorldTitle against @ShinsukeN! pic.twitter.com/RapuWR2HaF — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023

Much of the focus of the match was on Seth battling through the bad back and Nakamura targeting it. It was a pretty good back-and-forth match but it never really felt all that much like Rollins was ever in any danger of losing his title.

Bad back or not.

Sure enough, Rollins pinned Nakamura clean after hitting the Stomp.

Considering the bum back, one might think new Tag Team Champion Damian Priest would want to take advantage and cash in his Money in the Bank contract. One would be incorrect.

The show simply ended with Rollins selling.

Get complete Payback results and coverage of the entire card right here.