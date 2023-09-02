Jey Uso returns to WWE at Payback ... as a member of the Raw roster

Cody Rhodes had a special announcement to make during his special appearance on “The Grayson Waller Effect” with Grayson Waller tonight (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at Payback at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It wasn’t clear at all what that announcement might be.

There wasn’t even really a tease for it going in.

As it turns out, there was a good reason for that. It had to be a surprise, and it was one hell of a shock.

Rhodes revealed he saw some injustice on Friday Night SmackDown and decided to use whatever political power he may have within WWE to make a move. He brought a member of the blue brand over to the Monday Night Raw roster.

None other than Jey Uso, who just weeks ago quit everything.

Rhodes did say he hopes he won’t come to regret this. Jey, for his part, didn’t say a word, instead superkicking Waller to bed before celebrating with a rowdy crowd that absolutely adored him.

See ya Monday, pal.

