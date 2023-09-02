The Judgment Day win tag team titles at Payback

The big question coming into the Steel City Street Fight for the tag team titles between Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, the champions, and The Judgment Day, the challengers, at WWE Payback tonight (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was whether or not Damian Priest and Finn Balor could get along.

Let alone become champions.

First, though, we got one hell of a fun match, considering they broke out all the furniture you’re used to with Street Fights. Kendo sticks, garbage cans, terrible towels, all of it.

Sure.

There were more fun shout outs to Pittsburgh teams, with Owens and Zayn donning the jerseys of legendary Penguins Mario Lemieux and Sydney Crosby while slashing Balor and Priest with hockey sticks. The match was great fun overall, with some insane bumps.

Like this one:

Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Rhea Ripley all got involved at various points, with McDonagh saving a pinfall defeat and Ripley straight up spearing Owens through the barricade ringside.

That left Zayn on his own, and while he fought valiantly and very nearly had Balor taken down after the Helluva Kick, it was Dirty Dom coming in hot with the Money in the Bank briefcase to put Zayn down for good.

The Judgment Day are your new tag team champions.

Get complete Payback results and coverage of the entire card right here.