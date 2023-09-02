Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus tore the house down in Steel Cage match at Payback

It sure has felt like the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus feud has been going on forever. Sadly, it hasn’t been the most compelling story either, but no matter how you feel about it, they got together to put an end to it once and for all at tonight’s (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) WWE Payback premium live event at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In a Steel Cage match.

Before they ever got going, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was show in the crowd, once again teasing out Lynch challenging for the title she never won during her time in the WWE developmental promotion. It truly is time to move on from the Stratus feud.

The good news is they went out like they had something to prove and delivered one hell of a hot opener, earning “this is awesome” chants at multiple points in the match. It was far better than anyone could have reasonably expected, with some high spots from Trish, who is 47, that you wouldn’t expect from a 20 year old Trish.

Like a superplex from the top of the cage into the ring.

Trish kicked out of that, by the way.

Madness!

Naturally, because the match was sold on there being no way for Zoey Stark to interfere, they found a way to have her interfere. Only this time, Lynch herself closed Stark in the cage with her so she could put her down herself, and then followed that up with a Manhandle Slam from the top rope.

That was enough to get the pin.

Outstanding match.

After, Trish slapped Zoey in the ring for her failure to help her win. So Stark put her down and broke free of her grip.

