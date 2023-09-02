 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Payback 2023 results: What was ‘Match of the Night’ in Pittsburgh?

By Geno Mrosko
/ new
WWE.com

WWE has put a bow tie around its Payback Premium Live Event from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) with Seth Rollins pinning Shinsuke Nakamura after the Stomp to retain his world heavyweight championship, bad back and all.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus tearing the house down in a Steel Cage match, John Cena step in as special guest referee for LA Knight’s big win over The Miz, Rey Mysterio successfully defend his United States championship against Austin Theory, The Judgment Day win the tag team titles in a wild Steel City Street Fight, and Rhea Ripley take down Raquel Rodriguez in a physical battle to keep her women’s world championship.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!

Poll

What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Payback?

view results
  • 43%
    Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus
    (155 votes)
  • 3%
    LA Knight def. The Miz
    (13 votes)
  • 1%
    Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory
    (5 votes)
  • 42%
    The Judgment Day def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
    (152 votes)
  • 1%
    Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez
    (5 votes)
  • 7%
    Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
    (28 votes)
358 votes total

