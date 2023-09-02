Another heartfelt tribute to, and another great story about, Bray Wyatt

It’s been a week since the shocking, tragic death of Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda, and the wrestling world is still working through our collective grief.

Erick Rowan, aka Erick Redbeard, was to the point in his mourning where he could pen a public tribute. Like Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr), Rowan’s lost two members of his wrestling Family in the last three years. He couldn’t say goodbye to Bray without again sending a message to their brother Brodie Lee.

Writing this down makes my soul foggy and my heart ache. Over 12 years ago from the island of FCW we would talk of our mutual love of horror movies and music before embarking on this crazy journey that brought us around the world with Jon. In the process something happened, this family we portrayed weekly in the wrestling world became a real life bond. We spent more time together over the next few years than we would our own families. Strengthening our bond as we dealt with life trials and tribulations together. Eventually this family grew with the introduction of Adam. As did our love for one another. Life is sometimes unfair, I want to pick up the phone and talk to my brothers. For when I think of Windham It makes me think of Jon then the reality of the crazy truth that they are no longer with us. Though I know they are always listening and smiling. With their sudden passings I can not state enough how much they loved their families. My heart hurts for their kids, for Jojo for Amanda for their brothers and sisters or anyone lucky enough to call them a friend. I love you both so much. This is only Goodbye for Now, I will see you down the road.

Another thing the past eight days or so of memorials have given us is a lot of examples of what a great friend and person Windham was. Another person he bonded with over music and movies — Jami Morgan, lead singer of Code Orange, the band who’s song “Shatter” served as Wyatt’s entrance music during what would be his final run with WWE — shared about their relationship in his recent interview with Rock Feed:

“[Working with Bray] was an amazing experience. He was really fucking cool. He’s cooler than anybody could even know. He’s so into the music shit... He would text me 20 things in a row, 20 YouTube links. One is, maybe it’s ‘Cry Little Sister’, maybe it’s like ‘Something in the Way’, maybe it’s a Ministry song that I’ve never even heard, maybe something I’m not into, but maybe it’s some Norwegian death metal folk shit. And then it’s like, ‘Here is this cool sound from an hour into The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that I like. Maybe you can sample that.’ He had all these crazy fucking ideas. “And at times, you’d be like, ‘This guy is insane,’ but it was beautiful. He was so fucking into it. When I tell you, I’m not really gonna go into the details on it because it’s their business, but when I tell you that he fought to get us that song and to make that song his song — people won’t even believe it. It’s like a movie, what happened. It was up to the final, literal minute... I watched the show and didn’t know if it was going to happen. I was hopeful, because we had good... Me and him created the idea for the song before we even knew where he was going because, because at the time, he was not with them... “He’s cool, man. He really wanted to make this shit awesome. He really wanted every part of it to be just entertaining, and he thought about it all the time and wrote all the time. And yeah, he was fucking insane, but he was awesome. I’m fucking insane as well, so we’d talk for hours.”

Can’t top that, so let’s close this out with the song Bray fought for...