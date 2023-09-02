The Suit Profits are already teasing a tag team title match

WWE finally dedicated a full segment to Bobby Lashley standing in the ring with a microphone explaining exactly why he decided to align with The Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown this week in Hershey. He kept it short and sweet.

“Real recognize real, and greatness recognizes greatness.”

Sure.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins agreed, and feel as though they’re seeing more success now than they have in a long time, making this a perfect pairing. So they’re all in on going after everything:

They wasted very little time teasing out a championship match for the Profits, as they encountered Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before they even got backstage:

Of course, Owens and Zayn have a title match scheduled against The Judgment Day in a Steel City Street Fight at Payback, so it’s possible they won’t even be champions by this time next week. But at the very least, WWE is already teasing something.

Sound good to you?

