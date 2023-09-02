WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) with its Payback showcase, emanating from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Steel Cage Match : Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus United States Championship : Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory

: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory Women’s World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez Tag Team Championship : Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day

: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day LA Knight vs. The Miz

Cody Rhodes joins Grayson Waller on “The Grayson Waller Effect”

Enjoy the show!