 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Payback 2023 start time, match card

By Geno Mrosko
/ new
WWE.com

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) with its Payback showcase, emanating from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
  • United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory
  • Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
  • Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day
  • LA Knight vs. The Miz
  • Cody Rhodes joins Grayson Waller on “The Grayson Waller Effect”

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats