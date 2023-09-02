WWE takes over PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania tonight (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) for its Payback pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Seth Rollins putting the world heavyweight championship on the line against the man who knows about his injured back, Shinsuke Nakamura. Elsewhere, The Judgment Day, who are all over the poster for this show, will be in two separate title matches. First, Rhea Ripley defends her women’s world championship against former friend Raquel Rodriguez. Then, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will attempt to get along once more when they challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the undisputed tag team titles. Also set for the show: LA Knight takes on The Miz in a straight up singles match, Becky Lynch settles the score with Trish Stratus in a steel cage showdown, Austin Theory gets his rematch with Rey Mysterio for the United States championship, and Cody Rhodes will be a special guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect.” This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!