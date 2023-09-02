WWE takes over PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania tonight (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) for its Payback pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Seth Rollins putting the world heavyweight championship on the line against the man who knows about his injured back, Shinsuke Nakamura. Elsewhere, The Judgment Day, who are all over the poster for this show, will be in two separate title matches. First, Rhea Ripley defends her women’s world championship against former friend Raquel Rodriguez. Then, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will attempt to get along once more when they challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the undisputed tag team titles. Also set for the show: LA Knight takes on The Miz in a straight up singles match, Becky Lynch settles the score with Trish Stratus in a steel cage showdown, Austin Theory gets his rematch with Rey Mysterio for the United States championship, and Cody Rhodes will be a special guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect.” This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!
Sep 2, 2023, 1:00am EDT
Sep 2, 2023, 1:00am EDT
-
September 2
Watch the Payback Kickoff show here
Featuring analysis of the main card, and more!
-
September 2
This is how Shinsuke Nakamura finally becomes a WWE main event star
Roman Reigns isn’t booked for Payback, and that opens the door for a new main event star in WWE.
-
September 2
Possible SPOILERS on big names reportedly in Pittsburgh for Payback
Click if you want to know who these potential surprises are, and to discuss what they might be doing on the PLE tonight (Sept. 2).
-
September 2
Payback predictions
Here’s how our staff of learned pro wrestling blowhards see the card playing out.
-
September 2
John Cena is here to save WWE’s worst show of the year
WWE left most of their top stars at home for Payback, so it’s up to John Cena to save the day.
-
September 2
Payback open thread
This is your spot to talk all things Payback!
-
September 2
Payback results, live match coverage
Get complete results and live coverage of every match on tonight’s event from Pittsburgh, featuring Rollins vs. Nakamura, and more!