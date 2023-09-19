Last week’s episode of NXT television did some of the best numbers the developmental arm of WWE has done since 2020, in large part because Becky Lynch went to Orlando to win the women’s championship from Tiffany Stratton in the night’s main event. So how did they follow up this week?

By having the Grand Slam Man kick off the show, of course.

Her message was largely the same as it was on Monday Night Raw this week — she wants to fight every night and she’s eager to do battle with the long list of talented women in NXT. Or, hell, even the veterans who want to step to her like Natalya did.

.@BeckyLynchWWE has got a list of names she'd like to face in NXT, who will step up? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EtD6HHiFdd — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2023

Of course, she also said Tiffany Stratton, who she defeated to win the title, could have a rematch any time she wants it. Naturally, that led to Stratton hitting the scene to go ahead and book that match, saying she wants it on a bigger stage and so she’ll take it at No Mercy on Sept. 30, 2023, in Bakersfield, California.

