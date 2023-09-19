Here are some of the names reportedly trying out at the WWE PC this week

Jade Cargill is the biggest name reportedly passing through the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week. But the company is said to be holding tryouts there, so she’s not the only person you may have heard of who will be there.

In reporting on the tryout itself, PWInsider revealed that fourth generation wrestler Brogan Finlay (son of Fit) will be taking part. Bodyslam.net followed up with a list of additional names. The marquee name is probably MLW’s Richard Holliday, who is making a comeback after successfully completing treatments for stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Rumors indicated WWE was interested in MJF’s former teammate in The Dynasty, and this is a sign those rumors were correct.

In addition to Holliday & Finlay, Cassidy Haynes says the following talents are getting a look:

Copeland Barbee: A collegiate wrestler

David Goldy: In addition to working AEW Dark, recently won a dark match at New Japan’s All Star Junior Festival 2023

Jay Malachi: Has made appearances in AEW & elsewhere

Jamie Stanley: Has done tag wrestling and refereeing for the NWA

Ray Jaz: Wrestled for MLW in addition to other indies

Hollyhood Haley J: An OVW talent who was on the recent Netflix docuseries Wrestlers

Kelsey Heather: A WOW talent who made an appearance on AEW Dark earlier this year

Valentina Rossi: Has worked with WOW and WWE in addition to multiple appearances on AEW’s YouTube shows

Madi Wrenkowski: Featured in the NWA; has also wrestled for AEW, ROH & others

Damaris Largo

This morning, PWInsider added Jessica Roden to the list. Roden trained with Rikishi and wrestles as J-Rod, including on AEW Dark. Sean Ross Sapp also confirmed Jazmin Allure will be taking part in the tryout. She’s appeared multiple times for AEW, and lost to Lacey Evans on SmackDown earlier this year.

Will any of these folks be appearing on WWE television in the future? This is the first step toward that. Wish them luck and we’ll keep you posted.