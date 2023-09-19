Kelly Kelly introduces her twins to the world

Former WWE Divas and 24/7 champion Kelly Kelly (real name Barbie Blank Coba) announced that she was pregnant in March. In the months that followed, she and her husband Joe Coba revealed they were expecting twins. Last week, she shared the news she’d given birth on Sept. 10:

Baby cobas have arrived 9/10/2023 pic.twitter.com/EUrmBG6QzT — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) September 15, 2023

With the babies home and the whole family healthy, the Blank Cobas introduced their son and daughter to the world in an exclusive with People. Meet Brooklyn & Jaxson:

Brooklyn Marie Coba 6lb 11oz

Jaxon Matthew Coba 6lb 5oz



On September 10th, 2023, i gave birth to our twin angel babies Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie Coba they were born perfect and healthy as could be ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hGhqvKhHsr — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) September 18, 2023

Blank explained the thinking behind her twins’ names, and couldn’t contain her excitement at being their mom:

“Joe and I wanted to give our children strong names that started with the first letter of our names; J & B. Their middle names are both passed on from my Mom and Dad, Robin Marie and Ronald Matthew. Both babies are happy, healthy and we couldn’t be more in love with our little baby bubble!”

As Blank did at the start of her pregnancy when she openly discussed a past miscarriage and her & Coba’s use of in vitro fertilization, she told People about learning Brooklyn & Jaxon would need to arrive via scheduled C-section rather than the natural birth Barbie had hoped for.

Thankfully, that went well and now she’s just looking forward to telling the kids tales from her days as a pro wrestler. And maybe one day show them what she can do in the squared circle...

At the time, Blank Coba said she was excited to meet her babies later this year and “tell them that their mom was one badass wrestler.” “And to get to show them all my old matches, memorabilia and hopefully I’ll get to wrestle one more time with them sitting front row cheering mommy on!”

Congrats to the whole Blank Coba family!