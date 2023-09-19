Nia Jax is just going to take everyone out, I guess

When Nia Jax returned to WWE television last week, she did so taking out not just Raquel Rodriguez, who was attempting to win the women’s world championship, but also Rhea Ripley, the reigning champion. Did that mean she was going to be going after that title?

That may be the case, but her goals seem much wider in scope.

Indeed, she was back on Raw this week — while Rodriguez and Ripley were both gone selling injuries sustained at her hands — and right back to attacking the women’s division:

This time, the Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, alongside their challengers, Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler, all got taken down and left in a heap. There does not appear to be any discriminating for Jax.

She’s just coming for everybody.

When the subject was broached to her on “Raw Talk,” she had this to say:

“Do you have trouble speaking to me? I don’t know who you think you are but let’s just say my actions speak louder than my words.”

There you have it.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: