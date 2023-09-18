Two title matches booked for Raw next week

WWE booked multiple matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, two of them title matches.

First, it was announced that NXT’s Dragon Lee would be coming up to the main roster to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. That title typically belongs to the WWE developmental brand but they’ve been making quite a few exceptions for special occasions.

Hey, it’s easy promotion for both.

Although, Mustafa Ali is none too pleased about this:

Hi. Just a reminder that I’m supposed to FINALLY get my one-on-one #WWENXT North American Championship match at No Mercy.



And YET AGAIN, the reigning champion is giving my title opportunity to someone else…someone that i beat.



Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/ZBVci3JKOy — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 19, 2023

Yeah.

It was also announced the rest of The Judgment Day, save for Rhea Ripley, would be putting their titles up for grabs, as Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend the tag team titles against the men they took them from, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The full card announced for Raw next week: