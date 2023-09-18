 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Two title matches booked for Raw next week

By Geno Mrosko
WWE booked multiple matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, two of them title matches.

First, it was announced that NXT’s Dragon Lee would be coming up to the main roster to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. That title typically belongs to the WWE developmental brand but they’ve been making quite a few exceptions for special occasions.

Hey, it’s easy promotion for both.

Although, Mustafa Ali is none too pleased about this:

Yeah.

It was also announced the rest of The Judgment Day, save for Rhea Ripley, would be putting their titles up for grabs, as Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend the tag team titles against the men they took them from, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The full card announced for Raw next week:

  • Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
  • North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee
  • Shinsuke Nakamura responds to Seth Rollins challenge
  • Bronson Reed vs. Otis

