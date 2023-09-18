Jade Cargill was reportedly at WWE PC; AEW removes her from roster

Since the first spoilers about her TBS title match on Rampage hit early last Thursday morning, signs have continued to point toward Jade Cargill exiting AEW in favor of signing with WWE.

At this point, we’re just waiting for Cargill to debut on NXT... although that reportedly won’t happen this week. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Cargill will get a big push from WWE when she is signed. That seems to be at least partly because of what the company will be paying the 31 year old, who got a much better starting deal than “a normal person” would:

“It’s not like it’s Charlotte Flair money or anything like that, or Becky Lynch money, but for a newcomer to the company, it’s much higher than they usually go, so she got a good deal.”

Meltzer said WWE is already working on creative for Cargill. While he does think she may have a brief run in NXT, he believes the plans being discussed are for the main roster as WWE has to “justify the money”.

Meanwhile, PWInsider reports that Jade was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today (Sept. 18), but that there were no plans for her to debut on tomorrow’s NXT. A source later told them Cargill already flew back to Atlanta.

Whatever that means for her WWE future, AEW has taken a step toward a future without the wrestler they presented as unbeatable for most of their history. Cargill has been removed from their website’s roster page:

Stay tuned.