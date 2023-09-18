Even without advertising The Rock, SmackDown’s numbers skyrocket

On Sept. 15, SmackDown was looking to bounce back from one of its worst performing episodes in months. It figured to do so off the promised return of John Cena alone. Then WWE delivered Pat McAfee and some guy named Dwayne Johnson in the show’s opening segment.

It was a winning formula.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest episode of SmackDown was watched by 2,569,000 total viewers and drew a .70 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are way up from that aforementioned (relatively) lackluster Sept. 8 show: 23% in overall audience and 32% in the demo.

That’s the third biggest audience SmackDown’s had in 2023. Ratings-wise, it was the fourth highest of the year for WWE’s blue brand. It also easily won the night on network television for FOX.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics also offered this...

Those 2 quarter-hours are only topped by 3 other Smackdown QHs so far in 2023.



"Tribal Court", July 7:

3,070,000 viewers



Roman Reigns 1000-day celebration, June 2:

2,901,000 viewers



Bray Wyatt & Terry Funk tributes that opened on Aug 25:

2,893,000 viewers — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 18, 2023

While you imagine how big the numbers might have been if WWE’d actually advertised this Rock fella, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.