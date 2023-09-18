Even without advertising The Rock, SmackDown’s numbers skyrocket

On Sept. 15, SmackDown was looking to bounce back from one of its worst performing episodes in months. It figured to do so off the promised return of John Cena alone. Then WWE delivered Pat McAfee and some guy named Dwayne Johnson in the show’s opening segment.
It was a winning formula.
According to Wrestlenomics, the latest episode of SmackDown was watched by 2,569,000 total viewers and drew a .70 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are way up from that aforementioned (relatively) lackluster Sept. 8 show: 23% in overall audience and 32% in the demo.
That’s the third biggest audience SmackDown’s had in 2023. Ratings-wise, it was the fourth highest of the year for WWE’s blue brand. It also easily won the night on network television for FOX.
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics also offered this...
Those 2 quarter-hours are only topped by 3 other Smackdown QHs so far in 2023.— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 18, 2023
"Tribal Court", July 7:
3,070,000 viewers
Roman Reigns 1000-day celebration, June 2:
2,901,000 viewers
Bray Wyatt & Terry Funk tributes that opened on Aug 25:
2,893,000 viewers
While you imagine how big the numbers might have been if WWE’d actually advertised this Rock fella, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:
- Sept. 16 - 2.21 / .50
- Sept. 23 - 2.54 / .63
- Sept. 30 - 2.21 / .54
- Oct. 7 - 2.24 / .54
- Oct. 14 - 2.27 / .54
- Oct. 21 - 2.23 / .52
- Oct. 28* - 835K / .23
- Nov. 4 - 2.14 million / .48
- Nov. 11 - 2.26 / .58
- Nov. 18 - 2.23 / .56
- Nov. 25 - 2.17 / .54
- Dec. 2* - 902K / .25
- Dec. 9 - 2.31 million / .57
- Dec. 16 - 2.19 / .52
- Dec. 23 - 2.38 / .55
- Dec. 30 - 2.63 / .64
- Jan. 6, 2023 - 2.26 / .53
- Jan. 13 - 2.33 / .55
- Jan. 20 - 2.26 / .55
- Jan. 27 - 2.54 / .67
- Feb. 3 - 2.38 / .61
- Feb. 10 - 2.47 / .64
- Feb. 17 - 2.38 / .58
- Feb. 24 - 2.41 / .62
- Mar. 3 - 2.45 / .59
- Mar. 10 - 2.32 / .63
- Mar. 17 - 2.26 / .59
- Mar. 24 - 2.22 / .58
- Mar. 31 - 2.49 / .69
- April 7 - 2.47 / .69
- April 14 - 2.27 / .58
- April 21 - 2.18 / .54
- April 28 - 2.47 / .67
- May 5 - 2.06 / .52
- May 12 - 2.15 / .56
- May 19 - 2.13 / .53
- May 26 - 2.16 / .52
- June 2 - 2.56 / .73
- June 9 - 2.28 / .60
- June 16 - 2.43 / .67
- June 23 - 2.35 / .61
- June 30 - 2.51 / .69
- July 7 - 2.56 / .76
- July 14 - 2.31 / .62
- July 21* - 1.23 / .36
- July 28 - 2.32 / .61
- Aug. 4 - 2.25 / .62
- Aug. 11 - 2.1 / .55
- Aug. 18 - 2.09 / .55
- Aug. 25 - 2.65 / .78
- Sept. 1 - 2.44 / .65
- Sept. 8 - 2.09 / .53
- Sept. 15 - 2.57 / .70
* Aired on FS1
