WWE said to be ‘just days away’ from announcing Australian stadium show

A rumor back in May indicated WWE was looking to bring a premium live event to Perth, Australia. It was mentioned that such a show would likely take place in between the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.

With WWE’s increased emphasis on international and stadium shows, the reports certainly seemed plausible. And sure enough, a story from The West Australian that came out over the weekend claims WWE is “just days away” from announcing an early 2024 event at the 60,000+ seat Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

The show will reportedly stream live worldwide. WWE negotiated the deal with local government, which also isn’t a surprise given how they’ve openly emphasized subsidies and other taxpayer-funded perks when planning out their event schedule of late.

WWE talent is supposedly flying in for the formal announcement of the company’s first major event in the country since 2018’s Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

So really, the only question left is... how loud will the pop for Rhea Ripley be?