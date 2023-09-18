Bianca Belair talks her WWE hiatus

After she was storyline injured on the Aug. 18 episode of SmackDown, a report came out that Bianca Belair was taking a break from WWE.

The length of her hiatus wasn’t known (a 1-3 month timeframe was mentioned), and her appearance with TKO Group Holdings’ executives when WWE & UFC’s new parent company launched at the New York Stock Exchange demonstrated that she and management are on good terms.

So what’s up with the time off? Belair generally explained it to Metro last week while attending the MTV Music Awards with husband & fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford:

“Right now, it was just some self-care. We did some things with us personally that I’m so excited about, it has to do with the future.”

Belair also said she’s “trying to write a children’s book”, and that her & Ford’s long-awaited Hulu reality show is “finishing up, wrapping up filming”. Entitled The Crawfords, the 34 year old three-time WWE Women’s champion says the series should be on the streamer “at the end of this year, beginning of next year”.

Our guess is she’ll be back on WWE television weekly to give them plenty of chances to plug that. Here’s hoping a little time to focus on herself will make The EST’s return that much sweeter for Belair, and her fans.