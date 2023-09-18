Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came back home to WWE on the Sept. 15 SmackDown, surprising the Denver crowd for a show-opening segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory (and a moment with John Cena that happened backstage but was broadcast to Ball Arena and the world).

The folks at WWE were apparently happy with how things went. So was The Great One, who laid it all out in a post on X yesterday (Sept. 17). Since the former Twitter won’t display his full message here, we’ve cut & pasted the whole thing:

I was – I’m still – completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN. My appearance was a surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong. Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career (which I was like “holy shit” when I walked out ) I’m so grateful and humbled by this.

I never take it for granted and “coming home” will always be sacred to me. Thank you my guy PatMac, the talented Austin Theory, @wwe family backstage, Team Rock behind the scenes – everyone who joined us to go ALL IN. But most importantly, thank you with all my love, gratitude and respect, to THE PEOPLE. Our connection is real.

Electrifying. ~ people’s champ ✊

In the original, Rocky included a video clip so you can judge the reaction for yourself:

We know wrestlings fans like to debate things like attendance figures and audience reactions, so you tell us... does Rock’s “Top 5” claim pass your smell test?