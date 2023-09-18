We don’t know who LA Knight will be feuding with as he chases his first championship in WWE, but it does seem his indirect feud with Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will continue regardless.

A couple weeks back on SmackDown, Knight poked fun at Nash’s infamous “adjective” flub in his 1996 WCW return promo. However veiled, it was a clear response to Big Sexy calling LA a knock-off of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash reacted to Knight’s grammar slam with a lengthy response which includes a sarcastic take on the contract negotiations LA is said to be in with WWE:

“I had read different things where he took a shot at me and I said, ‘How’s that really taking a shot at me?’ I said, ‘So what you’re basically saying is... this is a guy that basically‘s a bottom feeder... Granted, I made a mistake because we didn’t have everything written. There was no Attitude Era. We had to invent the Attitude Era before you could rip off guys from the Attitude Era...

“I so mistakenly say ‘adjective’ instead of ‘verb.’ Which I guess, I don’t know, I grew up in Detroit. Maybe it’s not, wherever he grew up — somewhere in New Hampshire or Massachusetts or some white bread place — I just really wasn’t like, when I picked my action heroes or tough guys or even my favorite pro wrestlers when I was a kid, just — grammar and punctuation just wasn’t that important to me. I don’t ever remember saying llike, ‘Man, that guy’s grammar is so bad, I don’t think I can hang out with him anymore.’

“... I start kinda following this chain, this story of how he kind of laid into me. And it actually says in there where I didn’t know who he was and kind of gave him a hard time, but then came back and said, you know, that I apologized and people want him to be their chosen one, then he can be the chosen one, I have no problem with him. It looked like I took the high road, and he, for some reason, brought up something — and I understand why he did it because he doesn’t fucking know.

“I mean, the guy — it took him 29 years to get over so he’s gonna make mistakes along the way because he wasn’t like he had any kind of clear cut pattern or plans to make it besides he figured he just, The Rock and Steve have been gone long enough that he would just do their shit.

“So I hear, I see where he’s up for a new contract. So I called Triple H. I’m like, ‘Paul [Levesque, Triple H’s real name], what’s the deal with this?’ You know, because early it said that, you know, negotiations are going great and all of a sudden it seemed like there was a hitch... Paul told me, he goes, ‘I didn’t understand why this kid’ and I use that term lightly.’ I said, ‘What do you mean? He goes, ‘Kid. The guy’s my age.’ I said, ‘I don’t think he’s quite your age.’ ‘ He said, ‘He’s pretty damn close.’ And I said, ‘Are you more worried about the fact his fan appeal will recede as fast as his hairline is? Like i that something you’re worried about?’

“It’s bad enough — like I said, unless you’re just a [expletive deleted], there’s no way you would pick those sunglasses as a pair of sunglasses that you would wear. So that being said, and Paul said, ‘We’re so far apart because the only way I’ll sign this guy is on a nostalgia act.’ I said, ‘You mean like me? Like, be he’s gonna be on the legends.’ ... He said, ‘Yeah, well he’s doing their shit. I can’t give him the same pay as guys that are going out there and doing original shit.’

“... He went back 27 years to find the adjective. If I would have known Moses was gonna come down while they were building the golden calf with the tablet that said, ‘Though shall not use adjective in place of a verb.’ If I’d have known that, maybe I would have written something down before I walked out there [on Nitro in ‘96]. I was stoned to the bone and was on guaranteed money... Come on dude, you can do better than that. Obviously, he can’t. I guess the impasse is, he’s been offered a Legends deal — which I would take!”

“... I’m in the Hall of Fame twice, both times as Kevin Nash. He’s LA Knight. What the fuck is LA Knight? Is that Night Ranger’s first vinyl, the name of it? It’s like Oz [Nash’s infamous early 90s Wizard of Oz-inspired gimmick in WCW]. You’re the evening? What is LA Knight? ... Anything he can fucking steal, he’s on top of. I don’t see anything original.”