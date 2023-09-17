We love LA Knight around these parts, so his revelation on Friday Night SmackDown in Denver this past week, that he will be going for a championship, no matter which one it is or who is holding it, has made everyone at the Cageside offices very happy.

Now, we must ask a question. What title should he be going after?

He named off all the singles champions in his promo on this, so we’ll stick with those four as the main options. Here, then, is a poll for you to cast your vote:

Poll What title should LA Knight go after? WWE Universal Championship (Roman Reigns)

World Heavyweight Championship (Seth Rollins)

Intercontinental Championship (GUNTHER)

United States Championship (Rey Mysterio) vote view results 19% WWE Universal Championship (Roman Reigns) (74 votes)

25% World Heavyweight Championship (Seth Rollins) (96 votes)

28% Intercontinental Championship (GUNTHER) (106 votes)

26% United States Championship (Rey Mysterio) (98 votes) 374 votes total Vote Now

I’m ruling out Mysterio right away, considering Knight was already tied up with the U.S. title a bit and that was never going to go anywhere. Plus, it’s the least prestigious among this list.

GUNTHER presents an interesting challenge, considering he just broke the record for the longest Intercontinental title reign and the dichotomy between the wrestler and entertainer could be a lot fun.

Seth Rollins would undoubtedly give him the best match of his short WWE career and represents his best chance to win a major title.

And then there’s Roman Reigns, the crown jewel of the roster, the mountain no wrestler has been able to climb for years now. As much as I love LA Knight, I can’t imagine he would be the guy to end Roman’s three year reign as The Head of the Table. Even if he wouldn’t, though, it sure would be something to see what kind of story they could tell here.

Even under the assumption he would lose, I might be voting Reigns here.

You?