Undefeated wrestling superstar Bad Bunny graces the cover of Vanity Fair

He started at the bottom, and now he’s at the top.

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny is the cover story for the latest edition of Vanity Fair magazine, where he mostly talked about his side hustle as a rapper and songwriter while evading questions about his relationship with model and fellow media personality Kendall Jenner.

Photo by Szilveszter Makó, Vanity Fair

Though the magazine referred to Jenner as his first suspected celebrity romance, they were unable to confirm that the two are an item, with Bunny saying of inquiring minds:

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

Despite refusing to reveal much about his love life, Vanity Fair learned that Bunny avoided sports as a kid, choosing to play-wrestle with action figures and coming up with storylines for each toy with his little brothers. On his love for wrestling, Bunny said:

“I liked everything—the creativity, the characters, the fact that each wrestler has his own entrance song, like a soundtrack that identifies you.”

Bunny, who is undefeated in singles and tag team competition in WWE, got his first taste of wrestling action at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where he wiped out The Miz and John Morrison after Miz destroyed Bunny’s DJ set-up earlier in the show.

Weeks later, Bunny won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, thanks to an assist from his fellow Puerto Rican Damian Priest. Unfortunately, his reign was short-lived. Proving Ted DiBiase’s old adage true that everyone has a price, Bunny traded the prestigious and much sought-after prize to R-Truth in exchange for some “Stone Cold” Steve Austin merch.

Bunny continued on, teaming up with Priest at WrestleMania 37 to defeat former tag team champions Miz and Morrison. In that outing, Bunny hit an impressive-looking Canadian Bunny Destroyer before delivering a crossbody off the shoulders of Priest to pin The Miz, a former two-time WWE Champion.

This year, Bad Bunny’s relationship with lucha libre legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio put him at odds with his amigo, Priest. The two settled the differences in their home country of Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash, where they tore the house down in a legitimate Match of the Year candidate.

Battered and beaten throughout the contest, the rapping rabbit emerged from the hole of defeat to battle back and secure the biggest victory of his short career after hitting Priest with his deadly finish, the Bunny Destroyer.

In the Vanity Fair piece, Bunny toyed with the idea of returning to the ring to take the Undisputed Championship from Roman Reigns before admitting he’s trying to avoid wrestling because his match with Priest was too painful.

But as so often is stated in pro wrestling, never say never, right?

In the meantime, you can check out the rest of Vanity Fair’s article here and let us know who you’d like to see Bunny face, should he return, in the comments below.