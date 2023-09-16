What Vince McMahon told Jon Moxley the last time they spoke

Back when he was Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley’s relationship with Vince McMahon seemed pretty rocky.

But while Mox was talking to our guy Rick Ucchino recently, he offered a snippet of the last conversation he had with Vince. It makes it clear the Chairman appreciated what “The Lunatic Fringe” brought to his company.

Moxley mentioned it while talking about being some his current boss — AEW’s Tony Khan — can rely on no matter the circumstances:

“We take a lot of pride in our work and our work ethic and our standard that we set ourselves to and the way we do a job. To be one of those guys, that’s like, reliable, kind of always there. The downside is it’s very easy to take you for granted. The last conversation I had with Vince McMahon, like real conversation, straight up told me, ‘We took you for granted.’”

He went on to heap a lot of praise on his All Out opponent Orange Cassidy for holding it down for AEW with his amazing run as International champion. Elsewhere in the interview with Ucchino, Mox also named his three GOATS, and explained why to his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Bryan Danielson “the greatest pure pro wrestler who’s ever lived.” You can watch Rick’s full interview with Mox and read his thoughts about it here.