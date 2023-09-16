LA Knight is coming for gold, and it doesn’t matter if Roman Reigns is the one holding it

As expected, LA Knight picked up his second straight victory over The Miz last night (Sept. 15) on SmackDown — and with it likely put a bow on his feud with The A-Lister.

It was our latest example of what a pro Miz is. He’s so comfortable in the midcard/main event gatekeeper role WWE’s cast him in that he can put a rising star over in a way that reminds us of his own worth, which allows him to move right on to working with the next guy the company needs him to help elevate.

We’ll see what’s next for Maryse’s man, but for now all attention is on what’s next for Knight. He delivered his mission statement with a brief post-match promo, putting every WWE singles titleholder on notice... even The Tribal Chief himself, Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Extra points for having the moxie to use “it doesn’t matter” repeatedly on a night when The Rock returned to WWE. And if WWE is looking for reasons to justify paying him, his casually dropping a great line like, “I’m definitely top two, and I ain’t number two” should make them feel better about their potential investment in him — even at 40 years old.

One week after their interaction tantalized WWE fans everywhere, the above promo was followed by a scene of Paul Heyman watching Knight’s segment with Solo Sikoa. It seems Reigns hasn’t given the order to take LA out yet (The Bloodline is more focused on Jimmy Uso’s efforts to return to the family’s good graces), but he’s definitely on the Special Counsel’s radar.

Seeds are being planted, folks...