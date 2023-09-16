Reminder: Pretty Deadly are fantastic

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Denver was loaded with stars, from The Rock making his return to electrify like only he can, to Pat McAfee coming along with him, to John Cena making another appearance, to LA Knight making clear he’s coming for a championship (and maybe that championship will be the one held by Roman Reigns).

It was a big night!

Despite all that, one of my favorite segments from the show was a brief backstage bit of Adam Pearce talking to Pretty Deadly about the fact that Elton Prince is nearly ready to return to active wrestling from his shoulder injury:

Prince reacting to Pearce saying he’s almost ready to get in the ring again by dramatically shouting “I’M A SHELL OF A MAN” had me laughing out loud. Even better was Pearce asking why Prince is in a wheelchair considering he has a shoulder injury.

“You know there are some scars that just can’t be seen, Adam!”

These two are incredible.

YES BOY!

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: