The Rock returns to WWE at SmackDown in Denver

Pat McAfee, beloved in the pro wrestling world for his time as both a color commentator for WWE and his work in NXT, made a special guest appearance on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Denver. McAfee was just up for the road for work with ESPN for College Gameday — and his own show, where he had a special guest earlier today — and he said he wasn’t going to let the opportunity to return to WWE pass him by.

So he opened the show to welcome everyone to the night’s festivities. Austin Theory greeted him to make a few threats after saying this is “Austin Theory Live.”

McAfee responded by saying “this is the people’s show. Do you know what that means?”

IF YA SMELL!

Indeed, The Rock’s music hit the loud speakers and was instantly drowned out by a thunderous pop from the Mile High faithful.

The first thing he said?

He cut Theory off to tell him “Shut your bitch ass up!”

Incredible.

Then he took Theory down like only The Rock can, getting one side of the crowd to chant “you are” and the other side to chant “an asshole.” It’s FOX, so they had to cut the audio for it but you could tell it was happening, if only by how giddy McAfee was in the background for it.

Finally, Rock hit him with the People’s Elbow. Then, because this was all about making the people happy, he had McAfee do one of his own.

What a great surprise.

