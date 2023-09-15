SmackDown airs tonight (Sept. 15) with a live show from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This is the second episode of SmackDown during the five week build towards Fastlane, which takes place on October 7.

WWE might already be planning a match between LA Knight and Roman Reigns

The Miz is coming over from Raw tonight for a singles match against LA Knight. This is a rematch from Payback, where Knight defeated the A-Lister.

LA is coming off a victory over Austin Theory last week, who I would argue is a much tougher opponent to beat than The Miz. Therefore, tonight should be a relatively straightforward win for the megastar.

However, Knight may have inadvertently stepped into the deep end last week when he stormed into Adam Pearce’s office to demand this rematch against The Miz. That’s because he interrupted Paul Heyman in the process. Heyman issued the following veiled threat to Knight a few moments later:

“The next time a guy outside the door tells you that I’m in here doing business, do yourself a favor, and knock first. Are we clear?”

Heyman is many things, but he is most certainly not a tough guy. In order to say something like this to Knight, he must know that someone from The Bloodline will be prepared to have his back, such as Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso.

Considering that LA Knight is already the number one babyface on SmackDown, you only have to squint your eyes a little bit to see that this could be the very beginning of a story that results in a match between Knight and part-time WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Roman needs a new challenger now that the last two guys he defended the title against (Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso) are both on Raw. LA Knight stands out as the obvious guy to step up to the Tribal Chief whenever he returns to SmackDown television.

Does this mean The Bloodline will try to screw over Knight in his rematch against The Miz? You’ll have to tune into SmackDown later tonight to see how it all plays out.

The rest of the title scene

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defends the gold next week against Asuka. Will both of these women somehow be overshadowed tonight by Charlotte Flair?

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor tried to take over SmackDown last week (joined by Dominik Mysterio), but they were confronted by Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. The Judgment Day also attacked The O.C.’s leader (AJ Styles) at the end of the night. It looks like we may have some faction warfare going on as each group tries to assert their dominance on Friday nights, especially with The Bloodline appearing to be more vulnerable than ever before.

United States Champion Rey Mysterio needs someone new to feud with, assuming Santos Escobar isn’t looking to take his belt away. How about that little shithead son of his, Dominik, who now gets to show up on Friday nights thanks to The Judgment Day holding tag team gold?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green might be headed towards a feud against Raw stars Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, so they aren’t much of a factor on SmackDown right now.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- John Cena is back on SmackDown tonight as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller is buddies with Austin Theory these days, who is doing jobs now that he is no longer a champion. Is it time for John to get one over on Austin after losing to him at WrestleMania?

- Jimmy Uso wants back in The Bloodline, but he didn’t get the job done last week against AJ Styles. Jim might have some explaining to do tonight with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

- Shotzi has pinned Bayley in consecutive weeks. Is it time to make it three in a row?

- We haven’t heard from Karrion Kross in a while. Is he still planning to start a shitty new stable, or does he already realize that his new group wouldn’t stand a chance against The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, The O.C., The Suit Profits, and Hit Row the Brawling Brutes?

- Hey, Pretty Deadly made an appearance last week!

- How much longer do we have to wait until a wrestler from Raw is officially moved over to SmackDown as trade compensation for Jey Uso?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?