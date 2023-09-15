WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 15, 2023) with a live show emanating from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Fastlane premium live event scheduled for early next month in Indianapolis.

Advertised for tonight: John Cena returns to SmackDown television as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect.

Also on the card: LA Knight has a Payback rematch against The Miz, IYO SKY and Asuka prepare for next week’s women’s championship match, Jimmy Uso tries to sort out his current status with The Bloodline, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 15