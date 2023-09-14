WWE layoffs are starting tomorrow, and here is Nick Khan’s email about it

Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE closed this week, which was followed by WWE and UFC merging into a new company called TKO Group Holdings.

Many corporate layoffs were rumored to take place in the aftermath of the merger, and the company isn’t wasting any time firing its employees.

Per PW Insider, here is an email WWE CEO Nick Khan sent to all employees tonight notifying them to work remotely tomorrow because layoffs are imminent:

Hi All, As part of WWE’s transition into the newly formed TKO Group Holdings, we are evaluating our existing operations and systems to identify potential synergies across the business. This effort includes workforce reductions, which will take place tomorrow. Those whose roles have been impacted will be notified by our Human Resources Team, who will share the details of their severance package. We are asking that everyone work remotely, Friday September 15th, so we can insure all conversations are handled privately and respectfully. We’ll send out a company-wide email once all of tomorrow’s conversations have happened. Our company is home to the most talented, creative, and hard-working employees in the world. WWE is a special place, which makes moments like this difficult. Just know that we have nothing but gratitude and admiration for everyone we have had the privilege to work alongside. Thank you for all your contributions and dedication. Nick Khan

This email ensures that many of these WWE employees will have a horrible night anticipating the worst outcome, while the top executives in the company continue fattening their wallets.