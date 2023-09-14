Brandi Rhodes has a message for Jade Cargill, following rumors she’s headed to WWE

It sounds like Jade Cargill might be on her way out of AEW and heading to WWE.

If that’s the case, perhaps her presence in WWE will be enough to get Brandi Rhodes to make a return to the ring.

Here’s how Brandi responded to the rumor that Cargill is WWE-bound:

One of my favorite moments. I ain't about this life anymore, but if she rolls up at my studio I might Crossrhodes her ...she can still stay for a warm vinyasa or Pilates reformer class though. Everyone deserves a little namaste ‍♀️ https://t.co/EjMuPupfZ1 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 14, 2023

The moment Brandi is referring to is from a very early point of Jade’s career on AEW Dynamite where the two women trashed each other on the mic. At the time, Brandi was sticking up for her man Cody Rhodes after Jade mocked the size of his tiny penis during her debut appearance.

Brandi never did get to wrestle Jade in AEW, as it was instead Red Velvet who teamed up with Cody to take on Cargill and Shaquille O’Neal. But now that Cody is in WWE, maybe Brandi vs. Jade has a non-zero chance of happening.

Is Rhodes vs. Cargill a match you want to see in WWE, Cagesiders?